TANY gratified to see federal action on congestion pricing, more work needed

NEW YORK — The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) has long voiced its concerns about congestion pricing.

“…we are gratified to see that concern echoed in (Thursday’s) letter from Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy,” TANY said in a media release. “As we argued in our litigation challenging the program, congestion pricing and its lack of parity has unfairly – and we believe, illegally – disproportionately burdened the trucking industry.

“We continue to believe that the current congestion pricing program is deeply and inherently flawed and should be halted. In just six short weeks since its implementation, this program has already negatively impacted our industry and the people who rely upon it – essentially all New Yorkers.”

Cost Impacts

According to TANY, congestion pricing includes increased operational costs for trucking companies, higher prices for consumers and potential job losses in the transportation sector. These are challenges for every industry in New York and everyone who depends on the timely delivery of goods – from groceries to medical supplies.

“We stand with President Trump and Secretary Duffy in their efforts to end the congestion pricing program,’ said Kendra Hems, TANY president. “We agree with their decision to halt this program, and we hope it leads to an immediate cessation of the collection of tolls.”

More Work Needed

According to TANY, to truly address congestion and emissions, New York City should invest in initiatives such as the burgeoning microhubs program, off-peak hours delivery incentives and operator subsidies for electric vehicle conversion.

“Smart policy initiatives like these will help reduce traffic while allowing New Yorkers to continue to enjoy the city, receive reasonably priced goods, and ensure the economy keeps running smoothly,” TANY said.