Werner appoints M. Gayle Packer to board of directors

OMAHA, Neb. — Werner Enterprises Inc. is announcing the appointment of M. Gayle Packer to its board of directors to fill a Class III directorship vacancy.

“We’re pleased to welcome Gayle to our Board,” said Derek Leathers, chairman and CEO. “She brings a strong track record in leadership, company expansion and integration, client service, safety and innovation. Her experience leading a large, national engineering firm will be a tremendous asset as we continue driving Werner forward and reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence.”

Effective Leadership

Packer currently serves as president and CEO of Terracon Consultants Inc., an employee-owned engineering consulting firm specializing in environmental, geotechnical, facilities and materials services. Terracon, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, operates more than 180 locations nationwide and employs more than 7,000 associates. Before joining Terracon, Packer practiced law as a corporate tax and employee benefits attorney and holds a Master of Laws degree.

In addition to her role at Terracon, she serves on the boards of VHB Inc. (a leading civil engineering and design firm with expertise in transportation infrastructure), the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Construction Industry Round Table. She also serves on the board executive committee of the ACE Mentor Program of America, which introduces youth to careers in architecture, construction and engineering, and on the executive committee of the Design Professionals Coalition of the American Council of Engineering Companies. Packer is a former board member of the ACEC Research Institute.