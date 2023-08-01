WIT names Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation

ARLINGTON, Va. — Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), has announced the recipients of the 2023 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation.

“There are many reasons to recognize female entrepreneurs, which is the reason Redefining the Road magazine launched the Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation recognition program in 2017,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of the magazine. “Six years later, WIT continues to recognize successful organizations in transportation that are led or owned by women.”

Criteria used to identify qualified applicants include majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, according to Everett. Each company was nominated and chosen based upon business success and accomplishments including those related to gender diversity.

Women-owned firms now comprise 30% of all businesses in the United States, and they’re generating approximately U.S. $1.5 trillion in revenue, according to the latest reports by American Express.

”Woman-owned businesses are on the rise, and with good reason,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “Women bring unique perspectives, skills and experiences to the businesses they lead, which can make them ideal business owners. The Women In Trucking Association continues to encourage female entrepreneurs to start and lead their own businesses, which can lead toward increased financial independence and create pathways for other women pursuing similar goals.”

There is a broad range of company sizes named to the 2023 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation list, which is sponsored by Triumph, but all must generate a minimum of $5 million in gross annual sales, according to WIT.

Companies named to the 2023 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation list and the primary female business owners are:

3 Sisters Logistics (Leslie Tarble, president)

AGT Global Logistics (Angela Eliacostas, founder & president)

Andy Transport, Inc. (Andreea Crisan, president & CEO)

Aria Logistics LLC (Arelis Bonilla, CEO & president)

Bennett Family of Companies (Marcia G. Taylor, CEO)

Brenny Transportation, Inc. (Joyce Brenny, founder & CEO)

Candor Expedite, Inc. (Nicole Glenn, founder & CEO)

Garner Trucking (Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president & CEO)

Hassett Logistics (Michelle Halkerston, owner & CEO)

Lineas 1o de Mayo, S.A. de C.V. (Blanca Mondragon, president)

Powersource Transportation (Barb Bakos, president & CEO)

Rihm Family of Companies (Kari Rihm, president & CEO)

S-2international LLC (Jennifer Mead, founder & CEO)

STARS HazMat Consulting (Wendy J. Buckley, president & CEO)

Tucker Freight Lines, Inc. (Saunya Tucker, CEO)

UFL Services, Inc. (Jennifer Behnke, co-owner & president)

Youmans Transport, Inc., Evans Delivery Agent, Savannah (Sherry Youmans, president & owner)

The 2023 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation will be recognized during a special program at the upcoming Women In Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo, which takes place Nov. 5-8 in Dallas. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org.