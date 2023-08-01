TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Taylor Swift gifts $100k in bonuses to truckers who haul her tour gear

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Taylor Swift gifts $100k in bonuses to truckers who haul her tour gear
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Taylor Swift gifts $100k in bonuses to truckers who haul her tour gear
One of the dozens of rigs that help make Taylor Swift's massive national tour happen is shown in California. Swift recently gifted truck drivers on her tour $100,000 to say thanks. (Courtesy: Taylor Swift tour)

LOS ANGELES — Musician Taylor Swift has gifted each of the 50 truck drivers who help support her massive U.S. tour $100,000 bonuses, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

She reportedly handed out the checks before her show on Saturday, July 29, in Santa Clara, California. Other workers in the tour also received bonuses, according to TMZ.

The U.S. leg of her tour, which has crisscrossed the nation over the past several months, is coming to a close, and the bonuses were a “thank you,” TMZ reported.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE