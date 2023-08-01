Taylor Swift gifts $100k in bonuses to truckers who haul her tour gear

LOS ANGELES — Musician Taylor Swift has gifted each of the 50 truck drivers who help support her massive U.S. tour $100,000 bonuses, according to celebrity news website TMZ.
She reportedly handed out the checks before her show on Saturday, July 29, in Santa Clara, California. Other workers in the tour also received bonuses, according to TMZ.
The U.S. leg of her tour, which has crisscrossed the nation over the past several months, is coming to a close, and the bonuses were a “thank you,” TMZ reported.
