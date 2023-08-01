TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Man with gunshot wound found dead in big rig at Progreso Port of Entry

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Man with gunshot wound found dead in big rig at Progreso Port of Entry
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Man with gunshot wound found dead in big rig at Progreso Port of Entry
On Sunday, July 31, Texas authorities found the body of a man who had been shot inside a big rig at the Texas-Mexico border.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found inside the cab of a tractor-trailer on Sunday, July 31, at the Progreso Port of Entry at the Texas-Mexico border.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a 34-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Authorities are urging anyone with any information to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE