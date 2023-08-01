Man with gunshot wound found dead in big rig at Progreso Port of Entry

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found inside the cab of a tractor-trailer on Sunday, July 31, at the Progreso Port of Entry at the Texas-Mexico border.
According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, a 34-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the back.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.
Authorities are urging anyone with any information to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.
