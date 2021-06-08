Women In Trucking names Casey Stone member of the month for June

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Casey Stone as its June 2021 member of the month. Stone is the customer solutions manager for Michigan-based Specialized Heavy Transport.

Stone has been in the logistics field for more than six years, and has served in several roles with Specialized Heavy Transport before moving into her current position.

As the customer solutions manager, Stone helps businesses of all sizes solve problems within their freight departments and works to build trust along the way. She strongly encourages working to develop the relationships needed between clients and carriers within the trucking industry.

Teaching other women in the industry about relationship building is a passion for Stone.

“I truly believe that selling is no longer about the end goal of getting that sale. Rather, it is always about the beginning goal of building trust,” she said.

Casey notes that the trucking and logistics industry has always had some challenges around building relationships, especially for women. She suggests addressing those challenges in the following ways:

Find a common interest before calling a prospect. Check the prospects’ social media accounts.

Always focus on the truth, not the sale.

Be the problem solver, not the product pusher.

Stone is also a reiki practitioner, massage therapist, and aromatherapist. When she is not working with a client, she enjoys spending time with her five children and her 7-year-old grandson.