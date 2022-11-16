Women In Trucking names Peterbilt a top company for women

PLOVER, Wis. — Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has recognized Peterbilt as a 2022 “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation.”

The organization’s mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face, according to a news release.

Peterbilt joined WIT in 2016.

Peterbilt’s Diversity Council was created in 2016 “to cultivate an inclusive environment that fosters creativity, productivity and mutual respect where all people feel like they belong and can succeed,” the news release stated.

Within the Diversity Council, the Peterbilt Women’s Initiative Network has more than 100 members dedicated to championing the empowerment of women within Peterbilt through education, support, networking, personal growth and development opportunities.

“I’m very proud that Peterbilt has been recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation,” Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president, said. “Our efforts to cultivate a diverse workforce and champion the development of women leaders within the organization remains a critical part of our success each year.”

This is the fifth time Peterbilt has received this recognition.