Zonar integrates anti-trafficking app into in-cab tablets

SEATTLE — Zonar officials say a Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) app will be available for free download on all Samsung in-cab tablets before the end of the year. The free app, developed by TAT, will help truckers identify and quickly report instances of labor and sex trafficking observed while on their routes.

There are an estimated 50 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, with approximately 24.9 million men, women and children trafficked and sold globally each year. Still, a lack of identification and reporting resources for human trafficking issues has historically underrepresented the size and scale of the issue.

The TAT app encourages fleet dispatchers and drivers to educate themselves on the tell-tale signs – and the subtler indicators – of human trafficking, while providing an in-cab resource to quickly report incidents.

“The adage ‘see something, say something’ works,” Laura Cyrus, senior director of industry training and outreach at TAT, said. “Since 2009, TAT has trained over 1.3 million industry professionals on human trafficking and drivers have now made thousands of calls to the hotline and law enforcement, resulting in the recovery of victims and the arrest of perpetrators. Given the nature of this crime and that it is often hiding in plain sight, professional drivers are uniquely positioned to be the eyes and ears of the roadways as critical points of safety and recovery for victims of human trafficking.”

The TAT app trains truckers to identify signs of victimization, particularly in areas that members of the transportation industry frequent such as truck stops, rest areas, city streets, and warehouses. The platform encourages tips be made to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, where all reports are confidential. After tips are reported, law enforcement and emergency workers are contacted by the hotline.

Additionally, the app and the hotline may encourage tips be made directly to 911.

“It is imperative that truckers understand the proactive steps they can take to recognize and report suspicious activity,” Jill Snyder, compliance and safety director at Zonar, said. “From local government up to the federal level, law enforcement and advocacy groups are stepping up to lead anti-trafficking efforts. At Zonar, we’re working to be part of the solution too.”

To learn more about the partnership between Truckers Against Trafficking and Zonar and the TAT app, visit Zonar’s website.