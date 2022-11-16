Pilot, Volvo partner to build nationwide charging network for electric big rigs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company and Volvo Group have signed a letter of intent to develop a high-performance charging network open to all battery-electric Class 8 trucks.

According to a news release from Pilot, “this strategic partnership and collaboration between two industry leaders will provide fleets with a reliable electromobility solution that further enables widespread adoption of medium-and heavy-duty electric trucks.”

Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company, said that his company “is eager to help our customers attain their sustainability goals by partnering with the Volvo Group to develop the infrastructure and systems needed to move towards a more decarbonized future. Volvo Group’s proven expertise in electric trucks combined with our nationwide travel center network and robust energy platform leverages our respective knowledge and resources to advance the nation’s charging infrastructure. We look forward to working together to develop a holistic solution for electrified fleets, further enabling the transportation industry’s energy transition.”

The news release stated that both companies hope to overcome infrastructure roadblocks in support of big rig electrification.

“As we work to build a more sustainable, decarbonized transport system, our team firmly believes that partnership is the new leadership. We look forward to working side by side with Pilot Company, and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Our VNR Electric customers, as well as other fleets looking to adopt battery-electric trucks, will have peace of mind that they can access a reliable and robust, publicly accessible charging network strategically located along major transportation corridors, enabling them to extend their operating radius and decarbonize even more of their routes.”

Chargers will be located at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers positioned along heavily traveled transportation corridors.

Pilot Company recently launched a $1 billion New Horizons initiative to upgrade and prepare its locations for the future of travel, including the development of charging networks for both passenger vehicles and Class 8 trucks.

Chargers will be installed at mutually identified travel center locations based on customer needs, current and anticipated battery-electric truck density and the availability of public funding to support infrastructure costs, according to the news release.

“Partnerships like this one are important for Mack, our industry and for society as a whole,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. “Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we’re dedicated to helping bring about.”