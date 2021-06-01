The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition June 1, 2021

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
2329

The Trucker June 1 edition has all the up-to-date information you need about the I-40 bridge crack and an investigation of a Colonial Pipeline company owner who paid hackers. Those worried about truck driver shortages can read about a tanker truck driver shortage with the Colonial Pipeline impact on the first page. Flip through the rest of The Trucker and find information on the American Trucking Association’s renewal contract of the president and CEO Chris Spear and the Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition. June’s At The Truck Stop section follows Lori and Mitch Broderson, team truck drivers and the Safety Series continues with a review on dash cameras. In features, video games are being used to attract younger crowds to trucking and tractor-trailers are being used in police work for education and enforcement.

