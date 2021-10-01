The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition October 1, 2021

In the October 1 edition of The Trucker, truckers are left “circling the lot” after the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure marks up the infrastructure bill — omitting considerations for truck parking. Also, a Florida jury delivers a landmark $1 billion nuclear verdict against two carriers. This edition’s At the Truck Stop shares the story of an Arkansas trucker’s mission to find and restore his father’s Peterbiltm and a California high school teacher/truck driver works to prepare a new generation of drivers for the trucking industry.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.