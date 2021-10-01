The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition October 1, 2021

In the October 1 edition of The Trucker, truckers are left “circling the lot” after the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure marks up the infrastructure bill — omitting considerations for truck parking. Also, a Florida jury delivers a landmark $1 billion nuclear verdict against two carriers. This edition’s At the Truck Stop shares the story of an Arkansas trucker’s mission to find and restore his father’s Peterbiltm and a California high school teacher/truck driver works to prepare a new generation of drivers for the trucking industry.

