The Trucker Jobs Magazine – October 2021 Digital Edition

In the October 2021 edition of The Trucker Jobs Magazine, ride along with Eva Knelsen in her “pretty in pink” rig that pays tribute to breast cancer awareness. You’ll also find tips for prepping your rig for winter weather and treacherous roads and find out how that high school geography class can help when planning a route. Be sure to check out the “Along for the Ride” feature on Page 36 to find out how trucker Todd Ramey brings a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll along on the road.

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Jobs Magazine online.