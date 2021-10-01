Missouri trucker arrested on drug charges

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. – A 31-year-old Springfield, Missouri, woman was arrested on Sept. 30 for possession of meth, cocaine and marijuana inside her 18-wheeler, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

The report stated that an Indiana state trooper stopped Tiffanie Vallotton’s rig on Interstate 64 near the 3.5 mile-marker after she made an unsafe lane movement.

The trooper “developed probable cause to search the semi (revealing) approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1 gram of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana,” according to the report.

Vallotton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond.