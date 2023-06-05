ACT Research: Class 8 truck orders at 15,500 units in May

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North American Class 8 net orders bounced back in May with 15,500 units, up 10% year-over-year (+29% month-over-month), while preliminary Classes 5-7 surged 27% year-over-year with 19,000 units (+3% month-over-month), according to ACT Research.
Complete industry data for May, including final order numbers, will be published in mid-June.
“Given robust Class 8 orders into year end and the ensuing backlog support, coupled with normal seasonal order patterns, orders were expected to moderate into Q2 and remain at relatively soft levels into mid-Q3’23. May orders were in line with this view,” said Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst. “The relatively few build slots still free in 2H’23 suggest order intake is unlikely to find meaningful traction in the coming months.”
He added, “Medium-duty demand surged 27% higher year-over-year to 19,000 units (+3% month-over-month, reversing course after three straight months of year-over-year declines. The seasonally adjusted May intake, at 20,600 units, increased 28% year-over-year (+11% month-over-month).”
