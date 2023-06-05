Kenworth partnering with country band Alabama on new tour

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Kenworth Truck Company has announced a partnership with country supergroup Alabama to sponsor its “Roll On 2 North America Tour.”

According to a news release, Kenworth is providing Alabama with a Kenworth T680 76-inch mid-roof sleeper for the band’s 2023 concert tour.

“The partnership, which also coincides with Kenworth’s 100th anniversary, is the renewal of a relationship that spanned a 15-year period from 1988-2003 when Kenworth sponsored its annual ‘Truckers Appreciation Concert’ starring the popular, multiple award-winning band,” the news release stated.

The concert was held at Freedom Hall in Louisville in conjunction with the Mid-America Trucking Show as a way to thank truckers and the trucking community for its support.

At the time, tickets were distributed to truckers, who lined up outside the Kentucky Exposition Center before show doors opened the first two days.

For many years, Alabama used Kenworth trucks to transport its equipment to concert sites across the country.

In 2003, the band visited the Kenworth plant in Renton, Washington, to pick up a new Kenworth W900 72-inch AeroCab. The band has also visited the Kenworth plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“For over 15 years of touring, we have had the pleasure of Kenworth trucks moving our equipment up and down the road for over a million miles. We are thrilled the fine folks at Kenworth are sponsoring our 2023 Roll On 2 tour,” said Alabama’s Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen in a joint statement. “We just celebrated our 50th anniversary and now Kenworth is celebrating their 100th anniversary. One thing is for sure, we depend on Kenworth trucks, and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth’s director of marketing, said that the company values its longstanding relationship with Alabama, adding, “… we are excited to provide a Kenworth T680 for this year’s tour. We thank band members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry for choosing to team up with us again and know Josh Gentry (Teddy’s son) will enjoy driving this truck during the tour.”