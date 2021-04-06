All-electric Freightliner eCascadia, eM2 now available for order

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that the Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 are now available to order. The eCascadia and eM2 are the first all-electric trucks from the company, and are currently the longest-range commercial battery-electric vehicles being used North America through fleet pilot programs.

“From reveal of proof of concept in 2018, to a demonstration fleet that’s in the hands of real customers, running real freight in the real world, to today’s moment — where we are ready to formally welcome the nation’s fleets to all-electric freight movement — the entire team at Daimler Trucks North America is incredibly proud of our progress,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing for DTNA. “Moreover, we are very excited to take this next important step into the future of carbon-neutral freight transportation with our great customers and dealers.”

With the opening of the order books to customers, Freightliner and DTNA are gearing up for start of production in late 2022. In addition, have the option of an additional service — an eConsulting team to help them integrate battery-electric vehicles into their fleets. DTNA and its network of Freightliner dealers are prepared to support the end-to-end process of fleet electrification.

According to a statement from DTNA, at start of production both Freightliner battery electric models will come equipped with industry-leading technology from Detroit, “a brand at the forefront of delivering purposeful innovation to help fleets realize the lowest total cost of ownership through the highest levels of performance, quality, efficiency and uptime.” Detroit technologies included in the series-production eCascadia and eM2 include the all-new Detroit ePowertrain the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, and the advanced telematics service of Detroit Connect.

Comprised of an eAxle design and available with a single or dual motor system, the Detroit ePowertrain offers up to 23,000 lb-ft of torque, giving it ample power for the eCascadia’s GCWR (gross combined weight rating) of 82,000 lbs. With maximum range specifications in excess of 230 miles on a full charge for the medium-duty eM2 and 250 miles for the Class 8 eCascadia tractor, both trucks are uniquely suited for a wide variety of applications.

“(Because these vehicles are) powered by Detroit, customers who order a Freightliner eCascadia or eM2, stand to benefit from not only the best technologies in the industry, but the best customer experience as well,” Howard said.

In preparation for series production of the eCascadia and eM2 — and in cooperation with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Bay Area AQMD, who financially supported pilot fleets — Freightliner has placed 38 trucks into operation with fleets covering a variety of applications, including drayage, regional and local pickup and delivery, and food and beverage delivery.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the teams at the South Coast and Bay Area AQMDs,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility for DTNA. “We are glad to have the collaboration and support of these valuable entities, without whom it would have taken much longer to reach the precipice of seeing series-produced battery electric commercial vehicles on the road.”

Nearly 750,000 collective miles have been accumulated on the early Freightliner electric fleet to date, providing data as well as customer and driver perspectives to Freightliner and DTNA, while allowing myriad customers to test electrification integration into their own fleet operations.

“We are incredibly grateful to the customers who have been testing the eCascadia and eM2 through the Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet and Customer Experience Fleets,” Howard said. “These are the largest demonstrator electric fleets ever seen in the industry, and the valuable collaboration, feedback loop and cooperation with our many valued customers, has translated directly into a more versatile, more durable, and more reliable product packed with purposeful innovation to benefit them and their operations.”