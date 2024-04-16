All-new Volvo VNL now available for orders at dealers across North America

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is accepting orders for its all-new Volvo VNL.

Production of the Volvo VNL will begin in the summer, and deliveries will start later in the year, according to a news release.

“The Volvo VNL has long been the flagship model series at Volvo Trucks North America and is the premier long-haul truck in the United States and Canada,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We wanted to set a new standard for fuel efficiency, safety, driver productivity, connectivity, and customer uptime and to transform everything about the future of the heavy-duty trucking industry. We’re confident we’ve done that. Our customers have expressed that they are eager to deploy them into their fleet, and we are excited to be opening the sales books to get those trucks slotted and ready for production.”

Since announcing the new truck back in January, dealerships across North America had already been participating in extensive competency development through the courses at the Volvo Trucks Academy, the news release notes.

“In the world of trucking, every mile counts. With the all-new Volvo VNL, we’re not just delivering a vehicle; we are delivering significant value to our customers,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of strategy, marketing and brand management at Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks’ commitment to innovation means more than just savings on our customers’ bottom line — it’s about empowering fleets to go further, do more, and thrive. With more than $20,000 per truck in potential savings, the all-new Volvo VNL isn’t just a truck — it’s a game-changer for fleets and owner-operators.”

During the summer season, Volvo Trucks will hold immersive dealer and customer launch events at the Volvo Trucks Customer Center in Dublin, Virginia.

This Volvo location has recently expanded its customer experience track to three miles and offers a fully immersive driving experience of the full range of Volvo trucks.