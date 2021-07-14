Bendix safety systems now factory option on some Volvo trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is offering the fifth generation of the SafetyDirect Processor (SDP5) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems as a factory-installed option on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models.

The SDP5 Full processor features a driver-facing camera, added digital video recorder (DVR) storage and internal battery backup to help prevent data loss. The SafetyDirect system is fully integrated with Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA), leveraging the flagship collision mitigation technology on select Volvo Class 8 models.

“Customer safety continues to be at the forefront of Volvo Trucks’ core values, and we are committed to offering the latest in-cab safety technology,” said Ashley Murickan, product marketing manager for Volvo Trucks North America. “By leveraging data in near real time, the SafetyDirect system and its family of SDP5 processor technology enables fleet managers to assess driving trends and develop targeted training that addresses the actual issues taking place on the road.”

The SDP5 driver-facing camera produces a high-resolution color image, supported by infrared technology for better visibility in low light conditions. Forward-facing and driver-facing cameras record continuously for up to 145 hours. The two camera angles help fleet managers better assess what has happened in front of the vehicle, as well as inside the driver cabin.

“One of the advantages of the newest generation processor, the SDP5 Full, is certainly the driver-facing camera,” said TJ Thomas, director of marketing and customer solutions for Bendix. “The camera’s wide field of view helps capture the adjacent cab environment for a more complete analysis of what happens inside the cab during an event — including driver behavior and decision making or the presence of a passenger — providing critical information that aids in driver coaching.”

In 2020, Volvo Trucks made the SafetyDirect SDP5 Base processor with Wi-Fi connectivity and DVR storage available on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models, and it remains a factory-installed option. The SDP5 Base processor can record up to 83 hours of video. The new SDP5 Full option increases that capacity by 70 percent, provides additional DVR storage and adds the driver-facing camera, all supported by the internal battery backup.