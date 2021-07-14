Celebrating America’s drivers: Attendance at 2021 Walcott Truckers Jamboree tops 44,000

Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker Jennifer Ellis/Special to The Trucker

WALCOTT, Iowa — Hosted by the Iowa 80 — known as the “World’s Largest Truckstop” — the 42nd annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held July 8-10, was attended by more than 44,500 people, including drivers and their families, as well as other travelers and area residents.

After the 2020 Jamboree was moved to an online format because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group, told The Trucker that she was especially excited about this year’s in-person event.

“It’s the best kind of family reunion,” she said.

Visitors flocked to Walcott, Iowa, from 22 different states and three Canadian provinces to display their trucks and join in the festivities. Drivers from Arizona, Texas, Vermont and Canada traveled the farthest, according to the Iowa 80.

The Walcott Truckers Jamboree has been celebrating truckers, “rain or shine,” since 1979.

“My parents started this event as a way to show their appreciation for the hard work professional drivers do each day delivering the goods we need,” Meier said. “It took a pandemic for the rest of the country to realize what we’ve known all along: Professional drivers are essential to our everyday lives, and they deserve to be celebrated. That’s exactly what the Walcott Truckers Jamboree is all about.”

During the three-day event, guests enjoyed browsing more than 150 exhibits and an antique truck display of more than 100 vintage vehicles, along with an Iowa 80-style pork chop cookout, the Trucker Olympics, a pet concert, a truck beauty contest, a birthday party for a 100-year-old truck, and more. Visitors were treated to fireworks displays and a truck light show July 8 and 9. Live concerts were provided throughout the celebration, free of charge to attendees, courtesy of Mobil Delvac, Freightliner Trucks and CAT Scale.

While this year’s event is now “one for the books,” the Iowa 80 team is already looking forward to the 43rd annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, scheduled for July 14-16, 2022.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

This year, the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum celebrated the 100th birthday of its 1921 International Model 101. The celebration included birthday cake, refreshments and balloons. Dave Meier, the museum curator, shared the history of the truck.

“The 1921 International Harvester 101 model was only made for a few years — 1921-1923,” he said. “This truck is believed to be the only one left in existence out of the limited number produced. It would have cost $4,500 brand new, which was quite a bit of money in 1921.”

The International Harvester company, based in Chicago, was created in 1902 with the merging of McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. and Deering Harvester Co. Initially, the newly formed company focused on manufacturing tractors for agricultural use; but in 1909, it began producing work trucks.

“This is the largest model in International Harvester’s line of trucks. The frame is 8 inches high and has seven cross members. The truck weighs 6,800 pounds and has a top speed of 14 mph,” said Dave Meier, adding that the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum purchased the truck in 2020 from Curt Fisher of Mankato, Minnesota.

TRUCKER’S BEST FRIEND PET CONTEST

There were plenty of furry friends (along with their drivers, of course) in this year’s Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. Winners were awarded in three categories — Best Trick, Best Dressed and Owner Look-A-Like. Here are the winners:

Best Trick

Winner: Thunder, owned by Karen Heeter of Kingston, Illinois

Best Dressed

1st: Casey Aaron, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin

2nd: Karhma, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin

3rd: Bandit, owned by Michael Van Ness of Georgetown, Illinois

Owner Look-A-Like

1st: Wrangler, owned by Eric Goswick of Columbus, Nebraska

2nd: Casey Aaron, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin

3rd: Karhma, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin

TRUCKER OLYMPICS

Unlike the Olympic games in Tokyo this summer, spectators were welcome at the Trucker Olympics, where CDL holders showed their prowess in a variety of events. While everyone was a winner, the top contestants are noted below.

Coffee Relay

July 8

1st: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt

2nd: Jeremiah Wenger and Devin Nolt

3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler

July 9

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler

2nd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger

3rd: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt

July 10

1st: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt

2nd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger

3rd: Kevin Peachey and Weston Brown

Men’s Strong Pull

July 8

1st: Devin Nolt, 7.09 seconds

2nd: Armon Nelson, 7.90 seconds

3rd: Jason Wiese, 7.95 seconds

July 9

1st: Devin Nolt, 6.47 seconds

2nd: Dave Schlabach, 7.29 seconds

3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver, 7.62 seconds

Strap Winding

July 8

1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

2nd: Pattie Klassen

3rd: Kenny Graber

July 9

1st: Brandon Williams

2nd: Jason Wiese

3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver

July 10

1st: Steve Brubaker

2nd: Leon Hochstetler

3rd: Jeremiah Wenger

Tire Roll

July 8

1st: Leon Hochstetler

2nd: Devin Nolt

3rd: Pattie Klassen

July 9

1st: Jeremiah Wenger

2nd: Devin Nolt

3rd: Rocky Klassen

July 10

1st: Michael Wallace

2nd: Kendell Weaver

3rd: Shawn Swanson

Water Balloon Toss

July 8

1st: Kendall Nolt and Chad Miller

2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler

3rd: Joey Erb and Dave Schlabachc

July 9



1st: Darren Nolt and Steve Brubaker

2nd: Armon Nelson and Dave Schlabach

3rd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger

July 10

1st: Darren Nolt and Steve Brubaker

2nd: Eryc Constantines and Peter (no last name provided)

3rd: Kevin Peachey and Weston Brown

Tire Flip (July 10)

1st: Leon Hochstetler, 3.21 seconds

2nd: Jeremiah Wenger, 3.31 seconds

3rd: Devin Nolt, 3.31 seconds

Women’s Strong Pull

July 8

1st: Pattie Klassen, 9.69 seconds

2nd: Andrea Petty, 11.19 seconds

3rd: Angela Nlemann, 12.16 seconds

July 9

1st: Bobbie Kammes, 9.5 seconds

2nd: Pattie Klassen, 9.91 seconds

SUPER TRUCK BEAUTY CONTEST

Always a popular attraction during the Jamboree, this year’s Super Truck Beauty Contest had 87 registered entrants. Categories and winners were:

WT Cabover

1st: Austin Jaeger, Worthington, Iowa – 1980 Peterbilt 352

2nd: Randy Yearton, Monroe Center, Illinois – “Studebaker,” 1972 Terrybilt K100

3rd: Matt Schleuger, Wesley, Iowa – “Not Daddy’s Money,” 1993 Kenworth K100E

WT Company Truck-Bobtail

1st: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Travis Marker, Palestine, Texas – “Night Train,” 2019 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa – 2021 Peterbilt 389

WT Company Truck-Combination

1st: Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada – “Ken Worth Jr.,” 2021 Kenworth W900L and 2018 Wabash

2nd: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nevada – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2003 Manac

3rd: Zach Pletcher, Elkhart, Indiana – “Simply Red,” 2015 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 MAC

Rat Rod

Winner: Danny Autullo, Monee, Illinois – 1948 Diamond T

WT 2021-2018 Bobtail

1st: Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minnesota – “Blue Moon,” 2019 Peterbilt 389

2nd: Brandon Graddick, Iowa City, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389

WT 2010-2003 Bobtail

1st: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L

2nd: James Weverka, Octavia, Nebraska – “Hercules,” 2005 Kenworth W900L

3rd: Karen Jack, Eustis, Nebraska – 2006 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood

WT 2002-1997 Bobtail

1st: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B

2nd: Tim Bauman, New Paris, Indiana – 1999 Freightliner Classic

3rd: Blake and Leann Dannhaus, Dripping Springs, Texas – 2001 Peterbilt 379

WT 1996 and Older Bobtail

1st: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa – 1985 Kenworth K100

2nd: Marvin Hughes, New Boston, Illinois – “Drawer Dropper,” 1994 Peterbilt 379

3rd: Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Indiana – 1982 Kenworth W900A

WT 2021-2016 Combination

1st: TJ and Scott Hansen, New Denmark, New Brunswick, Canada – “Optimus Prime,” 2021 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Utility

2nd: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Wilson

3rd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac

WT 2015-2007 Combination

1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Alabama – “Semper Fi,” 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane

2nd: Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wisconsin – “Jordy,” 2014 Kenworth T660 and 2009 Great Dane

3rd: Timothy Olden, N. Chesterfield, Virginia – “Red Rocket,” 2012 Peterbilt 386 and 2018 Great Dane

WT 2006 and Older Combination

1st: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane

2nd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility

3rd: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Missouri – “Excessive Behavior II,” 1999 Peterbilt 379 and 2019 Globe

Show Class

1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac

2nd: Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa – “One of a Kind,” 1993 Peterbilt 379

3rd: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa – “Mostly for the Money,” 2020 Peterbilt 389

Custom Paint-Bobtail

1st: Ron Deardurff, Wyoming, Michigan – 1979 Kenworth W900

2nd: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa – “Mostly for the Money,” 2020 Peterbilt 389

3rd: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa – 1985 Kenworth K100

Custom Paint-TT Combination

1st: Dave Schroyer, Celina, Ohio – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2013 Landoll

2nd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac

3rd: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Missouri – “Excessive Behavior II,” 1999 Peterbilt 379 and 2020 XL Specialized

Custom Graphics-Bobtail

1st: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L

2nd: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B

3rd: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

Custom Graphics-TT Combination

1st: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nevada – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2003 Manac

2nd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility

3rd: Michael VanNess, Georgetown, Illinois – “Nancy Mae,” 2018 Peterbilt 567 and 2021 Walker

Polish & Detail-Bobtail

1st: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B

2nd: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa – “One of a Kind,” 1993 Peterbilt 379

Polish & Detail-TT Combination

1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac

2nd: Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa – “Dirty Business,” 2018 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Reitnouer

3rd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac

Interior-OEM Sleeper-Bobtail

1st: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia

2nd: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B

3rd: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L

Interior-OEM Sleeper-Combination

1st: Terry and Kasey Aslinger, Marquand, Missouri – “Zippy,” 1996 Peterbilt 379 and 2020 Sun Country

2nd: Rob Hallahan, LaCrosse, Wisconsin – “Jokes on You,” 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Great Dane

3rd: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Wilson

Interior-OEM Conversion Sleeper

1st: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac

2nd: Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa – “Dirty Business,” 2018 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Reitnouer

3rd: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac

Interior-Custom Sleeper

1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility

2nd: Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Alabama – “Semper Fi,” 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane

3rd: Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Indiana – 1982 Kenworth W900A

Lights at Night-Bobtail-Road Legal

1st: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389

2nd: Shaun Miller, Palm Bay, Florida – 2022 Peterbilt 389

3rd: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa – 2021 Peterbilt 389

Lights at Night-Bobtail-Show Only

Winner: Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minnesota – “Blue Moon,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389

Lights at Night-TT Combination-Road Legal

1st: Darren Nolt, Ephrata, Pennsylvania – “Rooster Cruiser,” a 1984 Peterbilt 359 and 2018 Great Dane

2nd: Kendall Nolt, Ephrata, Pennsylvania – 1987 Peterbilt 359 and 2020 Great Dane

3rd: Dennis Durand, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2017 Kenworth W900 and 2016 Tremcar

Lights at Night-TT Combination-Show Only

1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac

2nd: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane

3rd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility

Lights at Night-Specialty

Winner: Danny Autullo, Monee, Illinois – “Lawless,” 1993 Peterbilt Ratrod

Best Overall Theme

Winner: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane

Truckers’ Choice

Winner: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane