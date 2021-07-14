Celebrating America’s drivers: Attendance at 2021 Walcott Truckers Jamboree tops 44,000

WALCOTT, Iowa — Hosted by the Iowa 80 — known as the “World’s Largest Truckstop” — the 42nd annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, held July 8-10, was attended by more than 44,500 people, including drivers and their families, as well as other travelers and area residents.
After the 2020 Jamboree was moved to an online format because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the Iowa 80 Group, told The Trucker that she was especially excited about this year’s in-person event.
“It’s the best kind of family reunion,” she said.
Visitors flocked to Walcott, Iowa, from 22 different states and three Canadian provinces to display their trucks and join in the festivities. Drivers from Arizona, Texas, Vermont and Canada traveled the farthest, according to the Iowa 80.
The Walcott Truckers Jamboree has been celebrating truckers, “rain or shine,” since 1979.
“My parents started this event as a way to show their appreciation for the hard work professional drivers do each day delivering the goods we need,” Meier said. “It took a pandemic for the rest of the country to realize what we’ve known all along: Professional drivers are essential to our everyday lives, and they deserve to be celebrated. That’s exactly what the Walcott Truckers Jamboree is all about.”
During the three-day event, guests enjoyed browsing more than 150 exhibits and an antique truck display of more than 100 vintage vehicles, along with an Iowa 80-style pork chop cookout, the Trucker Olympics, a pet concert, a truck beauty contest, a birthday party for a 100-year-old truck, and more. Visitors were treated to fireworks displays and a truck light show July 8 and 9. Live concerts were provided throughout the celebration, free of charge to attendees, courtesy of Mobil Delvac, Freightliner Trucks and CAT Scale.
While this year’s event is now “one for the books,” the Iowa 80 team is already looking forward to the 43rd annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, scheduled for July 14-16, 2022.
BIRTHDAY PARTY
This year, the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum celebrated the 100th birthday of its 1921 International Model 101. The celebration included birthday cake, refreshments and balloons. Dave Meier, the museum curator, shared the history of the truck.
“The 1921 International Harvester 101 model was only made for a few years — 1921-1923,” he said. “This truck is believed to be the only one left in existence out of the limited number produced. It would have cost $4,500 brand new, which was quite a bit of money in 1921.”
The International Harvester company, based in Chicago, was created in 1902 with the merging of McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. and Deering Harvester Co. Initially, the newly formed company focused on manufacturing tractors for agricultural use; but in 1909, it began producing work trucks.
“This is the largest model in International Harvester’s line of trucks. The frame is 8 inches high and has seven cross members. The truck weighs 6,800 pounds and has a top speed of 14 mph,” said Dave Meier, adding that the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum purchased the truck in 2020 from Curt Fisher of Mankato, Minnesota.
TRUCKER’S BEST FRIEND PET CONTEST
There were plenty of furry friends (along with their drivers, of course) in this year’s Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. Winners were awarded in three categories — Best Trick, Best Dressed and Owner Look-A-Like. Here are the winners:
Best Trick
Winner: Thunder, owned by Karen Heeter of Kingston, Illinois
Best Dressed
1st: Casey Aaron, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin
2nd: Karhma, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin
3rd: Bandit, owned by Michael Van Ness of Georgetown, Illinois
Owner Look-A-Like
1st: Wrangler, owned by Eric Goswick of Columbus, Nebraska
2nd: Casey Aaron, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin
3rd: Karhma, owned by Mary Peterson Norton of Knapp, Wisconsin
TRUCKER OLYMPICS
Unlike the Olympic games in Tokyo this summer, spectators were welcome at the Trucker Olympics, where CDL holders showed their prowess in a variety of events. While everyone was a winner, the top contestants are noted below.
Coffee Relay
July 8
1st: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt
2nd: Jeremiah Wenger and Devin Nolt
3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler
July 9
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler
2nd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger
3rd: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt
July 10
1st: Steve Brubaker and Darren Nolt
2nd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger
3rd: Kevin Peachey and Weston Brown
Men’s Strong Pull
July 8
1st: Devin Nolt, 7.09 seconds
2nd: Armon Nelson, 7.90 seconds
3rd: Jason Wiese, 7.95 seconds
July 9
1st: Devin Nolt, 6.47 seconds
2nd: Dave Schlabach, 7.29 seconds
3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver, 7.62 seconds
Strap Winding
July 8
1st: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
2nd: Pattie Klassen
3rd: Kenny Graber
July 9
1st: Brandon Williams
2nd: Jason Wiese
3rd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver
July 10
1st: Steve Brubaker
2nd: Leon Hochstetler
3rd: Jeremiah Wenger
Tire Roll
July 8
1st: Leon Hochstetler
2nd: Devin Nolt
3rd: Pattie Klassen
July 9
1st: Jeremiah Wenger
2nd: Devin Nolt
3rd: Rocky Klassen
July 10
1st: Michael Wallace
2nd: Kendell Weaver
3rd: Shawn Swanson
Water Balloon Toss
July 8
1st: Kendall Nolt and Chad Miller
2nd: Eli (Peanut) Weaver and Leon Hochstetler
3rd: Joey Erb and Dave Schlabachc
July 9
1st: Darren Nolt and Steve Brubaker
2nd: Armon Nelson and Dave Schlabach
3rd: Devin Nolt and Jeremiah Wenger
July 10
1st: Darren Nolt and Steve Brubaker
2nd: Eryc Constantines and Peter (no last name provided)
3rd: Kevin Peachey and Weston Brown
Tire Flip (July 10)
1st: Leon Hochstetler, 3.21 seconds
2nd: Jeremiah Wenger, 3.31 seconds
3rd: Devin Nolt, 3.31 seconds
Women’s Strong Pull
July 8
1st: Pattie Klassen, 9.69 seconds
2nd: Andrea Petty, 11.19 seconds
3rd: Angela Nlemann, 12.16 seconds
July 9
1st: Bobbie Kammes, 9.5 seconds
2nd: Pattie Klassen, 9.91 seconds
SUPER TRUCK BEAUTY CONTEST
Always a popular attraction during the Jamboree, this year’s Super Truck Beauty Contest had 87 registered entrants. Categories and winners were:
WT Cabover
1st: Austin Jaeger, Worthington, Iowa – 1980 Peterbilt 352
2nd: Randy Yearton, Monroe Center, Illinois – “Studebaker,” 1972 Terrybilt K100
3rd: Matt Schleuger, Wesley, Iowa – “Not Daddy’s Money,” 1993 Kenworth K100E
WT Company Truck-Bobtail
1st: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Travis Marker, Palestine, Texas – “Night Train,” 2019 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa – 2021 Peterbilt 389
WT Company Truck-Combination
1st: Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada – “Ken Worth Jr.,” 2021 Kenworth W900L and 2018 Wabash
2nd: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nevada – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2003 Manac
3rd: Zach Pletcher, Elkhart, Indiana – “Simply Red,” 2015 Peterbilt 389 and 2015 MAC
Rat Rod
Winner: Danny Autullo, Monee, Illinois – 1948 Diamond T
WT 2021-2018 Bobtail
1st: Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minnesota – “Blue Moon,” 2019 Peterbilt 389
2nd: Brandon Graddick, Iowa City, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389
WT 2010-2003 Bobtail
1st: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L
2nd: James Weverka, Octavia, Nebraska – “Hercules,” 2005 Kenworth W900L
3rd: Karen Jack, Eustis, Nebraska – 2006 Peterbilt 379 Extended Hood
WT 2002-1997 Bobtail
1st: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B
2nd: Tim Bauman, New Paris, Indiana – 1999 Freightliner Classic
3rd: Blake and Leann Dannhaus, Dripping Springs, Texas – 2001 Peterbilt 379
WT 1996 and Older Bobtail
1st: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa – 1985 Kenworth K100
2nd: Marvin Hughes, New Boston, Illinois – “Drawer Dropper,” 1994 Peterbilt 379
3rd: Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Indiana – 1982 Kenworth W900A
WT 2021-2016 Combination
1st: TJ and Scott Hansen, New Denmark, New Brunswick, Canada – “Optimus Prime,” 2021 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Utility
2nd: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Wilson
3rd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac
WT 2015-2007 Combination
1st: Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Alabama – “Semper Fi,” 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane
2nd: Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wisconsin – “Jordy,” 2014 Kenworth T660 and 2009 Great Dane
3rd: Timothy Olden, N. Chesterfield, Virginia – “Red Rocket,” 2012 Peterbilt 386 and 2018 Great Dane
WT 2006 and Older Combination
1st: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane
2nd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility
3rd: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Missouri – “Excessive Behavior II,” 1999 Peterbilt 379 and 2019 Globe
Show Class
1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac
2nd: Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa – “One of a Kind,” 1993 Peterbilt 379
3rd: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa – “Mostly for the Money,” 2020 Peterbilt 389
Custom Paint-Bobtail
1st: Ron Deardurff, Wyoming, Michigan – 1979 Kenworth W900
2nd: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa – “Mostly for the Money,” 2020 Peterbilt 389
3rd: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa – 1985 Kenworth K100
Custom Paint-TT Combination
1st: Dave Schroyer, Celina, Ohio – 2013 Peterbilt 389 and 2013 Landoll
2nd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac
3rd: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Missouri – “Excessive Behavior II,” 1999 Peterbilt 379 and 2020 XL Specialized
Custom Graphics-Bobtail
1st: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L
2nd: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B
3rd: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
Custom Graphics-TT Combination
1st: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nevada – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2003 Manac
2nd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility
3rd: Michael VanNess, Georgetown, Illinois – “Nancy Mae,” 2018 Peterbilt 567 and 2021 Walker
Polish & Detail-Bobtail
1st: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B
2nd: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa – “One of a Kind,” 1993 Peterbilt 379
Polish & Detail-TT Combination
1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac
2nd: Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa – “Dirty Business,” 2018 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Reitnouer
3rd: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac
Interior-OEM Sleeper-Bobtail
1st: Dawson Taylor, Cameron, North Carolina – “Roll of the Dice,” 2020 Freightliner Cascadia
2nd: Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Illinois – “Pure Attitude,” 2002 Kenworth W900B
3rd: Paul Saline, Rio, Illinois – “Satisfaction,” 2009 Kenworth W900L
Interior-OEM Sleeper-Combination
1st: Terry and Kasey Aslinger, Marquand, Missouri – “Zippy,” 1996 Peterbilt 379 and 2020 Sun Country
2nd: Rob Hallahan, LaCrosse, Wisconsin – “Jokes on You,” 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Great Dane
3rd: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa – 2022 Peterbilt 389 and 2022 Wilson
Interior-OEM Conversion Sleeper
1st: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389 and 2021 Mac
2nd: Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa – “Dirty Business,” 2018 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 Reitnouer
3rd: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac
Interior-Custom Sleeper
1st: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility
2nd: Michael and Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Alabama – “Semper Fi,” 2007 Freightliner Coronado and 2014 Great Dane
3rd: Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Indiana – 1982 Kenworth W900A
Lights at Night-Bobtail-Road Legal
1st: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa – 2019 Peterbilt 389
2nd: Shaun Miller, Palm Bay, Florida – 2022 Peterbilt 389
3rd: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa – 2021 Peterbilt 389
Lights at Night-Bobtail-Show Only
Winner: Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minnesota – “Blue Moon,” a 2019 Peterbilt 389
Lights at Night-TT Combination-Road Legal
1st: Darren Nolt, Ephrata, Pennsylvania – “Rooster Cruiser,” a 1984 Peterbilt 359 and 2018 Great Dane
2nd: Kendall Nolt, Ephrata, Pennsylvania – 1987 Peterbilt 359 and 2020 Great Dane
3rd: Dennis Durand, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2017 Kenworth W900 and 2016 Tremcar
Lights at Night-TT Combination-Show Only
1st: Don Wood, Denmark, Wisconsin – “High Maintenance,” 2003 Peterbilt 379 and 2021 Mac
2nd: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane
3rd: Daniel and Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Arkansas – “The Goose,” 1996 Freightliner Classic XL and 2019 Utility
Lights at Night-Specialty
Winner: Danny Autullo, Monee, Illinois – “Lawless,” 1993 Peterbilt Ratrod
Best Overall Theme
Winner: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane
Truckers’ Choice
Winner: Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nevada – “Cowboy of the Road,” 1989 Peterbilt 379 and 2015 Great Dane