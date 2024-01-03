Benore Logistics adds 2 electric rigs to fleet

GREER, S.C. — Benore Logistic Systems Inc. has integrated two Peterbilt 579EV electric trucks into its fleet, thanks to funding secured through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

One truck was facilitated in partnership with the South Carolina Ports, and the second truck was a joint project between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to a news release.

“Since its inaugural deployment in April 2022, Benore’s first electric truck has been a valuable asset for analyzing energy consumption across various load conditions, charging scenarios, speeds, idle periods, and route types,” the news release stated. “This data continues to serve as a foundation for identifying optimal use cases for electric trucks within the logistics industry.”

The Peterbilt Model 579EV, with a range of up to 150 miles, operates on thermally regulated lithium-ion batteries.

Benore has also installed a high-capacity 150kW fast charger, enabling the truck to be fully charged within a swift three to four hour time frame.

Benore plans to further expand its electric fleet an additional five trucks slated for integration by mid-2024.

“We extend our utmost appreciation for the invaluable partnerships cultivated within the state, and the unwavering support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Ports, Benore CEO and President Jeffery M. Benore said. “Together, we chart a course towards a brighter future, dedicated to the enhancement of air quality and public well-being.”