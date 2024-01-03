Connecticut DOT issues automated traffic enforcement safety guidelines

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is releasing guidance for municipalities that elect to use automated traffic enforcement safety devices, such as red light and speed safety cameras, in their communities.

Pursuant to Public Act 23-116, CTDOT was required to develop guidance on the plan development, criteria and application submission, according to a news release.

To view the guidance, click here.

“The CTDOT team worked incredibly hard over the last several months in partnership with community partners and elected officials in creating guidance for municipalities that has all the information and resources necessary to ensure automated traffic enforcement safety devices are used appropriately. Automated traffic enforcement safety devices have been proven to significantly reduce crashes and serious injuries, and ultimately save lives,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “This legislation is the first of its kind in Connecticut. By developing comprehensive guidance, we are ensuring our roads will become safer for everyone.”

The Public Act does not provide a mandate for municipalities to install these devices, but rather, they must opt-in with a vote of their legislative body. The Public Act requires the guidance be consistent with the goals of installing traffic enforcement safety devices in locations where they are likely to improve traffic safety and ensuring that the distribution of the devices throughout the municipality is equitable.

By releasing the guidance, Connecticut towns and cities are now able to start the process of submitting applications to CTDOT.

To review the guidance, and for more information on automated traffic enforcement safety devices, visit ct.gov/dot.