Bridgestone launches fuel-efficient Ecopia steer tire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bridgestone Americas on June 1 expanded the company’s fuel-efficient Ecopia commercial truck tire line with the introduction of the all-new Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire. According to a company statement, the new tire is engineered to reduce operating costs by delivering ultra-high fuel efficiency — the highest ever offered on a Bridgestone long-haul steer tire — in addition to significant improvements in wear performance.

“Today’s fleets are running their trucks longer and farther, making it critical to get maximum performance out of every tire purchase,” said Kyle Chen, brand manager of truck and bus radial tires for Bridgestone. “The new Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire harnesses major innovations in both materials and design to deliver smarter, more sustainable tire performance. This translates to a better bottom line through the tire’s exceptional wear life and outstanding fuel efficiency.”

The Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire delivers one of the industry’s strongest combinations of wear and fuel performance, providing more miles and a lower total cost of ownership, according to the company’s June 1 statement. Featuring directional edge sipes to resist scrub and offer up to 15% longer mileage, the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia outperforms the previous-generation Bridgestone R284 Ecopia tire. In addition, a redesigned tread pattern, paired with an innovative compound, reduces tire weight, improving rolling resistance and fuel efficiency by 6%. ​

Key engineering improvements and innovations in the Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire include:

A four-rib tire design with patented NanoPro-Tech polymer to limit energy loss and enhance stiffness for optimum fuel efficiency.

An Intellishape sidewall design containing less bead filler volume to reduce tire weight without compromising durability.

Center rib sipes to evacuate water and improve traction on wet surfaces more effectively.

Directional stress relief sipes to absorb shoulder edge forces in the footprint for even longer wear.

A redesigned defense side groove to better resist irregular wear, helping improve fuel efficiency and durability over the long haul.

The Bridgestone R213 Ecopia tire, which is EPA SmartWay verified, will be offered in eight variations — with four sizes and two load ranges per size — at Bridgestone authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada.