Investigation leads to Indiana trucker’s arrest for reckless homicide following accident that killed 6-month-old boy

PERU, Ind. — A truck driver who allegedly failed to stop for a red light on May 10 and rear-ended a vehicle, causing an accident that resulted in the death of a 6-month-old boy, has been arrested on criminal charges for reckless homicide and false informing, according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police (ISP). The charges come after an investigation conducted by ISP Peru Post’s crash reconstruction team.

Andrew King, 35, of rural Rochester, Indiana, on May 28 was served with a Miami Superior Court arrest warrant at his home and was transported to the Miami County Jail.

The ISP investigation purportedly revealed that on May 10, 2021, King was distracted while driving a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on U.S. 31, approaching a red light at Miami County Road 100 N. King did not stop for the red light and rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, pushing it into a Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Toyota, Sarah Wallace, 32, of South Bend, Indiana, was flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries. She was treated and released two days later. Cecilia Wallace, 2, a backseat passenger in the Toyota, was flown from the crash scene, via medical helicopter, to Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana. She has undergone multiple surgeries and is still in the hospital. Leo Wallace, 6 months, was also a backseat passenger in the Toyota. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christine Wells, 75, Rochester, Indiana, was treated and released from Dukes Memorial Hospital on the day of the crash.