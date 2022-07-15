Bridgestone to increase prices of Bandag in U.S., Canada

NASHVILLE — Bridgestone has announced it will increase prices up to 15% on all Bandag Tread, cushion and some ancillary items in the U.S and Canada effective Aug. 1.
“The price increase is due to significant cost increases in raw materials essential to the manufacturing of commercial retread rubber, coupled with other inflation-impacted costs,” Laura McCaslin, senior manager of communications commercial product and technology at Bridgestone Americas, said. “It affects tread, cushion and some ancillary items. Pricing is market driven and we continually evaluate our prices to ensure they align with the current market.”
Members of the Bridgestone Commercial Sales teams are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes.
