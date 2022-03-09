CalAmp, Noregon partner to deliver remote diagnostics

IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp announced on March 3 its partnership with vehicle data expert Noregon® to deliver remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance capabilities to transportation, logistics and fleet operators.

This partnership aims to blend real-time data insights from CalAmp iOn™ fleet management software, edge computing and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon’s TripVision remote diagnostic software to enable preemptive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur.

“By integrating TripVision with iOn, operators gain not only a holistic view into their tractors, trailers and cargo but also advanced vehicle diagnostics to ensure fleet and driver safety, while preventing costly vehicle downtime that can significantly reduce productivity and profitability,” a news release stated.

TripVision provides calculated health and safety scores for each vehicle — color-coded based on severity — along with recommended action plans to inform maintenance decisions that optimize fleet performance.

Predictive health scores in TripVision can even estimate the mileage and time for when a fault will escalate.

“This supports early issue detection, which can help reduce maintenance costs, prevent roadside breakdowns, and maintain vehicle uptime,” according to the news release. “Together, CalAmp and Noregon aim to empower more proactive, full visibility, fleet maintenance and operations.”

“We are thrilled to work with the vehicle data experts at Noregon and to integrate TripVision’s predictive maintenance capabilities with our iOn and edge computing solutions,” said Jeff Clark, chief product officer for CalAmp. “Together, we can offer fleet operators unmatched fleet visibility and diagnostic intelligence in one unified view to ensure their trucks maintain optimal performance while enabling operational efficiency and profitability of the entire fleet.”

“CalAmp stands apart in is its ability to triage the telematics data from the tractor to the trailer to the cargo inside. Through our partnership, Noregon will have the opportunity to incorporate new data on trailer components and contents in TripVision. We look forward to working with CalAmp to bring more visibility and diagnostics solutions to the transportation and logistics marketplace to help fleet operators make smarter decisions about vehicle and trailer health, safety, and performance,” said Bill Hathaway, chief executive officer for Noregon.