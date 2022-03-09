Rosco Vision to exhibit at NTEA’s 2022 Work Truck Week

NEW YORK — Rosco is showcasing new safety technologies as well as popular flagship products this week at the Association for the Work Truck Industry (NTEA) Work Truck Week Show in Indianapolis.

The Rosco D•CAMS — a Digital Monitor and Camera System — has been engineered to replace exterior rearview mirrors for increased safety and visibility.

“Offering better visibility around the vehicle, Rosco’s D•CAMS covers views shown in both the flat lens and convex lens of rearview mirror heads,” a news release stated. “The aerodynamic design of the exterior cameras and housings helps with fuel savings and efficient operations compared to traditional rearview mirrors. At night and in low light conditions, D•CAMS delivers clear and bright images without reliance on external light sources and offers better views in all weather conditions.”

Rosco is also showcasing the DV6 camera powered by RoscoLiveⓇ. Rosco’s DV6 is an HD Video recorder with DMS technology that captures and processes full HD footage of the driver and the road with local and cloud storage options. Other new products include the Dual-Vision DV440, and 360HD surround-view camera system.