Conway Beam Truck opens new Volvo dealership near Buffalo, New York

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Volvo Trucks North America dealership Conway Beam Truck Group invested $16.2 million to expand its presence in western New York State with the opening of a new 75,000-square-foot location in West Seneca, just outside Buffalo.

The facility rests on 25 acres at 1500 North America Drive, with easy access from Interstate 90 and State Route 400. Designed to be a state-of-the-art space with increased capabilities, it features 51 service bays (including three compressed natural gas bays), a separate wash bay and an overhead crane. With 10,000 square feet of parts warehouse space, the dealership now offers approximately $1 million in parts inventory.

In addition to expanding in size after previously leasing a smaller facility in the area, the new Conway Beam Truck location features several enhanced driver amenities. These include a covered service canopy for quick-and-easy service check-in, short- and long-term parking spaces available to rent, lighting and cameras for added security, and two designated office areas available to lease. There is also a driver’s lounge with reclining theater seats, a work station, and bathroom and shower facilities, among other upgrades.

“For over 20 years, Conway Beam Truck Group has been a valued dealer partner of Volvo Trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We look forward to Conway Beam’s continued commitment to quality service and dedication to its customers.”

The West Seneca facility has 18 full-time technicians, including eight master technicians. The heated shop flooring, two employee lounges and added natural light in the expanded space enable a more productive working environment.

“With this new facility, we sought to provide improved efficiencies and a new level of comfort to both our customers and employees,” said Chelsea Conway, CEO of Conway Beam Truck Group. “Through our streamlined layout and new tools, as well as added parts capacity, we can increase customer uptime and provide enhanced support.”

Conway Beam Truck Group in West Seneca is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Conway Beam Truck also has locations in the New York cities of Rochester, East Syracuse, Horseheads and Watertown.