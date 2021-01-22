Trailer orders close 2020 on positive note, setting stage for robust 2021, says ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. — December net U.S. trailer orders of 43,806 units (before accounting for cancellations) grew 11% from the previous month and were up 148% year over year, according to the latest issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report. Full-year 2020 net orders were 41% improved from those recorded for full-year 2019.

“Large fleets continue to contribute to the orderboard, while dealer stocking orders also aided volume in December,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research for ACT Research.

“Strength continued in dry vans, but reefers eased from a very robust November. Sequential improvement occurred in many vocational categories, a pleasant change although vocational segment demand remains well under last year’s levels,” he continued.

ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report provides a monthly review of the current U.S. trailer market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types, including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders and factory shipments.

“The industry is now set for a very robust 2021 for dry vans, reefers, and flats. The 2020 year-end backlog is the third-best in industry history and 50% better than the average year-end orderboard of 2010-2019,” Maly noted.

“The challenge for OEMs will be to increase build rates to address this solid orderboard, creating additional production slots as we move through the year,” he concluded.