Newly opened Xpress Fuel in Arizona offers trucker amenities, gourmet fare

ELOY, Ariz. — Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot Co. and its One9 Fuel Network this week announced the grand opening of an Xpress Fuel travel center that brings 82 truck parking spaces to Eloy, Arizona. The new store is located at 3105 N. Toltec Road, off Interstate 10 at Exit 203.

The new travel center features a new restaurant concept, inspired by the truckers who drive America. Trucker Burger was created in collaboration with celebrity chef Tim Love, who owns several restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and other locales, including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Queenie’s Steakhouse, White Elephant Saloon and more.

“We’re thrilled to open a new Xpress Fuel and our first Trucker Burger restaurant in Eloy, Arizona,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator of Pilot Co. “We welcome our neighbors, travelers and professional drivers to stop with us for fuel, everyday conveniences and the tastiest food on the interstate. As part of our dedication to serving the local community, we are celebrating the grand opening with freebies and by giving back to the local school district.”

Currently open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Trucker Burger provides those on the go with a vintage dine-in atmosphere to enjoy freshly made-to-order gourmet burgers, sandwiches, griddled hot dogs, stacked nachos, hand-cut fries, soft-serve ice cream and more. For more information about Trucker Burger restaurant, including its menu, click here.

“I’m very excited to debut Trucker Burger in our first location,” Love said. “We spent many months perfecting the menu and I can’t wait to share our great new burger with you all.”

The new Xpress Fuel location will add about 50 local jobs to the community and is expected to contribute $2.24 million annually in state and local tax revenues. To celebrate the grand opening, Pilot Co. is donating $5,000 on behalf of Xpress Fuel and Trucker Burger to benefit Santa Cruz Valley Union High School’s technology programs.

Xpress Fuel brings several new amenities to area residents, professional drivers and the traveling public, including:

Trucker Burger restaurant with gourmet sandwiches;

82 truck parking spots;

Eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling;

16 gasoline fueling positions;

Grab-and-go food offerings including roller grill, nachos, and an array of hot and cold packaged sandwiches and snacks;

Everyday products for quick shopping needs;

Eight showers;

Public laundry facilities; and

CAT scale.

Xpress Fuel and Trucker Burger are committed to a safe, clean and friendly experience and are following COVID-19 protocols, including requiring masks for team members and guests.