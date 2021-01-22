Kenworth’s AG130 front air suspension now optional for manufacturer’s W990 tractor

Kenworth W990
An available front air suspension gives Kenworth’s W990 Class 8 tractor an improved driving experience and offers lower cost of ownership and maintenance. (Courtesy: Kenworth)

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kenworth W990 is now available with the optional Kenworth AG130 front air suspension rated at 13,200 pounds.

The Kenworth W990 is designed to maximize performance in line haul, pickup and delivery, regional haul and heavy haul operations. At 131.5 inches from bumper to back-of-cab, the long-hood W990 possesses a bold presence among conventional trucks.

The proprietary Kenworth AG130 front air suspension utilizes an innovative design and high-performance components. The suspension offers excellent serviceability, reduces the total cost of maintenance and ownership, and delivers an excellent ride for drivers.

The Kenworth AG130 front air suspension is also available for the Kenworth T680 and T880.

Kenworth’s extensive family of proprietary suspensions includes the AG380, AG400, AG400L, AG460 and AG690 rear suspensions for Class 8 models.

