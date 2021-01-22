Comment period open for USDOT’s plan to integrate automated vehicles into U.S. highways

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is accepting comments on the agency’s Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan (AVCP). The plan outlines the DOT’s multimodal “roadmap” to prepare the nation’s transportation system for the integration of automated driving systems (ADS).
The notice was published in the Federal register Jan. 21; public comments will be accepted for 60 days (until March 22).
As reported by The Trucker on Jan. 14, the AVCP addresses automated trucking operations in addition to passenger vehicles.
To review the AVCP, click here.
To comment on the Federal Register posting, click here.