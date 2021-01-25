McLeod Software saw record growth during 2020 despite pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year of record growth for McLeod Software, a provider of transportation enterprise software, the company recently announced.

For many transportation companies, new demands on operations and internal processes stemming from the pandemic have highlighted the need for robust information technology and business process automation. As a result, McLeod Software added more new customers in 2020 than in any other single year over the company’s 35-year history, according to a company statement.

“We are grateful to serve this vital and critical industry. Trucking and transportation companies are the heroes of the economy in 2020,” said Tom McLeod, president and CEO of McLeod Software. “We are thankful to our wonderful customers, who continue to guide our development and the investments we continue to make in our products.”

McLeod started the Birmingham, Alabama-based company in 1985 with a goal of providing powerful transportation management and trucking software solutions to the trucking industry. Today, with an established base of more than 1,000 active customers throughout North America, McLeod Software also operates regional offices with training facilities in Salt Lake City and Chicago.

McLeod Software has been recognized as the largest employer of software developers in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro Area. The company was recently named to the FreightTech 25 list of most innovative and disruptive companies in transportation, for the third year in a row, the only TMS. McLeod Software is the only transport management software or enterprise resource planning software company to make the list for 2021.