Cummins announces new clean fuel systems

DALLAS and COLUMBIA, Ind. — Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies has introduced its new series of back of cab (BOC) fuel systems, available in 135 diesel gallon equivalent (DGE) and 175 DGE capacities.

The designs of the new BOC systems have been enhanced with a redesigned roof for improved aerodynamics and an all-new extruded aluminum frame and smaller overall dimensions, to accommodate all truck OEMs, a news release stated.

Further, the overall weights of the 135N and 175N systems have been reduced by more than 400 pounds, due to an advanced lightweight structure and simplified plumbing arrangement.

With fewer fittings and an easier-to-remove cover assembly, the new back of cab systems are designed to improve serviceability, helping to reduce annual inspection time and ease troubleshooting for technicians, the news release noted.

Additionally, the BOC 135N and 175N systems paired with a Cummins X15N engine receive the same base warranty coverage as the engine, two years/250,000 miles.

“Our new back of cab configurations reflect our advanced engineering expertise and continued commitment to enhancing our products and adding value to our customers, including drivers and fleet managers, and technicians,” said Mike Zimmerman general manager of Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies. “The enhancements we’ve made to our BOC 135N and 175N, help make our systems lighter and more fuel efficient as well as more compatible with all OEMs.”

The BOC 135N and 175N are now in production.

With fewer fittings and an easier-to-remove cover assembly, the new back of cab fuel systems from Cummins are designed to improve serviceability. (Courtesy: Cummins)