Daimler issues recall for certain Freightliner, Western Star models

By John Worthen -
A recall has been issued for thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks. 

WASHINGTON — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling certain 2023-2024 Freightliner and Western Star tractors because the steer axle wheel flanges may crack and cause damage to the tires.

Makes/Models/Model Years affected

  • FREIGHTLINER/108SD/2023-2024
  • FREIGHTLINER/114SD/2023-2024
  • FREIGHTLINER/122SD/2023
  • FREIGHTLINER/BUSINESS CLASS M2/2023-2024
  • FREIGHTLINER/CASCADIA/2023-2024
  • WESTERN STAR/57X/2024

According to the recall notice, the remedy is currently under development.

In all, 29,000 trucks are affected.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 2, 2024.

Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL999.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
