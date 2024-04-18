Alabama police say 2 big rigs were struck by gunfire along I-85

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Alabama authorities are still searching for a shooter or shooters who fired at two 18-wheelers at around 3 a.m. on April 12 along Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama.

According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect or suspects were parked on the side of I-85 north near exit 32 when they shot at the rigs.

Macon County Sheriff André Brunson told WRBL News 3 that gunshots hit both truck cabs, shattering the windows.

The drivers, unharmed, pulled over and called 911, Brunson said.

“Both drivers described the incident to investigators as an ambush-style shooting, catching them completely off guard, as there was no previous altercation on the road at the time of the attack,” according to WRBL. “They both observed a pickup truck and a mid-sized vehicle parked together on the side of I-85. As they passed by, shots were fired from either the truck or the vehicle, possibly both.”

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 727-2500.