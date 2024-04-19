Penske Introduces Catalyst AI

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has unveiled Catalyst AI (artificial intelligence), which is set to handle fleet management by delivering real-time insight into fleet performance.

According to a news release, Catalyst AI “marks a pivotal shift away from traditional industry benchmarks, empowering fleet managers with actionable intelligence to optimize fleet performance using dynamic comparative data.”

The Catalyst AI platform compares a fleet’s performance to similar fleets across Penske’s live database of hundreds of thousands of vehicles in real-time. This platform enables leaders to benchmark their fleets using apples-to-apples comparisons, unlock fuel efficiency opportunities, optimize utilization, and improve business performance using targeted insights.

New industry research found that 77% of transportation professionals tend to rely on historical, annual forecasting and industry benchmark reports to inform their fleet planning and procurement decisions, the news release states.

For fleet managers, this process is often manual and time-consuming and relies on data that may not be holistically comparable to their specific fleets.

“Catalyst AI was born from our vision to harness the power of AI to meet the needs of today’s fleet managers,” said Ann Walsh, senior vice president of digital and customer data at Penske. “By integrating over 57 billion data points with AI, our patent-pending algorithm and industry expertise enables fleet managers to optimize their operations better using leading-edge technology.”

At the heart of Catalyst AI lies its patent-pending algorithm, which identifies the most similar fleets by evaluating key dimensions of fleet operations and composition. This process creates a unique “fleet DNA,” enabling highly customized operational KPI benchmarks tailored to each fleet’s specific performance needs.

“With innovation at our core, Penske is committed to developing solutions that drive efficiency and performance for our customers. Catalyst AI addresses the critical need for comparative, real-time insights in fleet management,” said Sherry Sanger, executive vice president of strategy and marketing for Penske. “This cutting-edge technology enables businesses to unlock new efficiencies, reduce costs, and ultimately, sets a new standard for fleet performance.”