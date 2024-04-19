Carrier Transicold names 2 companies as its Dealers of the Year

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold announced the winners of its two Dealer of the Year awards at the annual Truck/Trailer/Rail Americas dealer meeting, which was held from March 27-29 in Phoenix,.

MCT Companies was named the Dealer of the Year for the United States and Canada, and Refrigeración Especializada para el Transporte de Occidente S.A. de C.V. (RETO) as the Dealer of the Year for Latin America.

“This award recognizes exceptional performance in 2023, but RETO’s ability to meet high standards over a long period of time is truly inspiring,” said Alejandro Genera, General Manager of Latin America Operations at Carrier Transicold. “It’s a testament to RETO’s culture, employees and deep-rooted commitment to customer service.”

The Dealers of the Year awards from Carrier Transicold recognize companies that excel in all aspects of the industry, including dealer operations, including sales, service, market penetration, customer satisfaction, business investment and growth.

“This is a transformative time for transport refrigeration with new products, technology and customer needs,” said Alice DeBiasio, vice president and general manager at Truck Trailer Americas and Digital Solutions Carrier. “Customers are looking for the expertise, products, services and geographic coverage that a strong dealer network can provide. We’re proud to celebrate Carrier dealers for their achievements.”

MCT Companies was recognized for distinguishing itself with its expertise in refrigeration, product knowledge and ability to satisfy customers through creativity in its work. RETO, based in Guadalajara, Mexico, won its fourth Dealer of the Year award in the past 15 years.

“At MCT Companies, we like to say we ‘bleed blue,’ which embodies our dedication to our customers, colleagues and the Carrier Transicold brand,” said Bill Willett, chief executive officer of MCT companies. “We have a set of core values that guides every decision and interaction at every level of the organization. Simply put, our people know what to do, and they produce results that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Carrier Transicold also announced three recipients of its Extra Mile Award for their extraordinary customer service. The winners of this award include:

Carrier Transicold of Utah, Salt Lake City

Nordic Refrigeration, Ville St. Laurent, Quebec, Canada

Refrigeración y Transporte, S.A. de C.V., San Pedro Sula, Honduras

In 2023 alone, Carrier Transicold recognized 58 more than 200 dealerships throughout the Americas with 98 separate awards for customer satisfaction, growth, business investment and service proficiency.

Seven individuals from five dealerships were recognized for outstanding performance contributions:

North America Sales Manager of the Year — Robert Janes, Jr., W&B Service Company, Lowell, Arkansas.

Robert Janes, Jr., W&B Service Company, Lowell, Arkansas. North America Parts Manager of the Year — Leonel Siqueiros, CT Power, Phoenix, Arizona.

Leonel Siqueiros, CT Power, Phoenix, Arizona. North America Service Manager of the Year — Robert Snyder, W&B Service Company, Converse, Texas.

Robert Snyder, W&B Service Company, Converse, Texas. 20 Series Champion of the Year — Michael Clinard, W&B Service Company, Houston, Texas.

Michael Clinard, W&B Service Company, Houston, Texas. Latin America Sales Manager of the Year — Manuel Esteves, Soluciones Ultra Frio, Callao, Peru.

Manuel Esteves, Soluciones Ultra Frio, Callao, Peru. Latin America Parts Manager of the Year — Azrael Garcia, R.E.T.O S.A. de C.V., Guadalajara, Mexico.

Azrael Garcia, R.E.T.O S.A. de C.V., Guadalajara, Mexico. Latin America Service Manager of the Year — Juan Manuel Leal, Frio Servicio De Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico.

To learn more about Carrier Transicold’s products, services and dealer network, visit Carrier Transicold North America.