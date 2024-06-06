Daimler Truck, Tavant launch AI-driven warranty system

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and service lifestyle management (SLM) firm Tavant are working on a new project to, as a news release describes,

“transform DTNA’s service operations and enhance customer experience and dealer productivity.”

Aiming to find a cutting-edge solution to bring its service operations warranty system up-to-date, DTNA officials decided that merging its system with Tavant’s SLM would modernize the system with the addition of advanced features for its users, the news release notes.

“We are excited to expand our global partnership with Daimler through DTNA,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO of Tavant. “Our AI-driven SLM solutions will empower DTNA to achieve their innovation objectives and drive forward with enhanced efficiency. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing advanced, customer-centric solutions to deliver value-driven outcomes and support DTNA’s strategic goals. By integrating GenAI technology, we aim to transform and future-proof their service operations, ensuring they remain leaders in the industry.”

DTNA stands to gain from the code prediction feature that leverages text and the Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS) code analysis for precise code selections, enhancing the dealer experience and standardizing coding practices, according to the news release.

“With a successful partnership of over a decade, Tavant has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver AI-first service lifecycle management solutions that align with Daimler Truck Group’s long-term strategic vision,” said Vikas Khosla, CRO of Tavant. “Partnering with Tavant allows Daimler Truck Group to leverage the latest technology and transform their service operations. This collaboration aligns with their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement and delivering unparalleled value to their customers.”