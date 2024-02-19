Diesel Laptops announces VIN decoder integration with Karmak

IRMO, S.C. — Diesel Laptops, a provider of truck diagnostic solutions and data services, has announced a partnership with business management software maker Karmak, which specializes in the heavy-duty trucking industry.

“This collaboration signifies a pivotal advancement in vehicle data management, enabling seamless integration of Diesel Laptops’ VIN Decoding service into the Karmak Fusion Business System, free of additional charge to users,” according to a news release.

Effective Jan. 31, users of Karmak Fusion, version 3.66.36 and beyond, gained direct access to Diesel Laptops’ comprehensive VIN Decoding service.

“By simply entering a 17-character VIN, users can execute an API call to Diesel Laptops’ extensive database, which then accurately populates vital vehicle details such as year, make, model and engine specifications directly into their Fusion system, according to user-defined mappings,” the news release states. “This integration is poised to revolutionize the process of creating new units for Fusion users, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy in data handling.”

Tyler Robertson, founder and CEO of Diesel Laptops, shared his vision for the partnership: “This collaboration with Karmak represents a significant milestone in our mission to integrate diagnostic tools, vehicle health data, repair information, and parts details more closely than ever before. We are committed to empowering Karmak users with the tools they need to succeed and are eager to build on this relationship to drive further innovations in the industry.”