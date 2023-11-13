Dill debuts new bluetooth tire pressure monitoring system

OXFORD, N.C. — On Nov. 7, Dill Air Control Products announced the debut of its new Bluetooth Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show.

According to a news release, the monitoring system “is ideal for enclosed trailers, boat trailers, flatbed trailers and many other vehicles.”

The new Bluetooth Aftermarket TPMS is a retrofit TPMS system made using original equipment components.

“The system uses sensors mounted inside the tire for the safest and most accurate way to measure tire pressure and internal tire temperature,” according to the news release.

Users can purchase the valve or band-mounted kits with four- or six-wheel applications. Additional sensors can also be purchased for more extensive applications, and custom configurations in the app can accommodate up to 38 sensors.

Also, for the user’s convenience, the display screen can be viewed on a smartphone or tablet for better access to the sensor information.

The only thing needed is for the user to download the no-cost app by searching “Dill TPMS” in the App Store or Google Play Store. It’s compatible with Apple, Android and Google devices and connects to the sensors via Bluetooth.

Users can monitor the sensors, choose between Fahrenheit/Celsius and Pounds Per Square Inch (PSI), Kilopascals (kPa), or Bars, and customize pressure and alert settings on multiple applications, all from the app.