Trucker damages Georgetown, Colorado, properties, flees

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Georgetown, Colorado, police are searching for a truck driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash that damaged a bridge and nearby home.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, when the truck driver tried to turn left at Argentine and 7th Streets. Police reported that they believe the retractable support equipment underneath the trailer got caught on the railing of the bridge, causing it to be ripped from the wooden posts.

Georgetown has a designated truck route explicitly made for large vehicles that are wider and longer than regular traffic; however, the driver was not using that route. According to Sergeant John Gaskins of the Georgetown Police Department, the route the driver used instead was too narrow for the truck to pass through.

The police department believes that the truck driver pulled the wooden posts and dragged them through the side of the house, causing severe damage. A man and woman inside the home suffered minor injuries.

According to the police department, the truck has a white windbreaker on its right side. The left side is believed to be a missing its windbreaker and likely has light-to-moderate damage along the cab and trailer.

“At this point in time, we have no leads. There were no markings on the trailer. There was some markings on the passenger door of the cab, but due to the quality of the video (we’re) unable to read it,” Gaskins said.