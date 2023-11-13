TheTrucker.com
Trucker damages Georgetown, Colorado, properties, flees

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to Georgetown, Colo., police, it is believed that the retractable support equipment underneath a trailer caught the end of the railing on the bridge and ripped it from its wooden posts, damaging a nearby home in the process. (Courtesy: Georgetown Police)

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Georgetown, Colorado, police are searching for a truck driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash that damaged a bridge and nearby home.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, when the truck driver tried to turn left at Argentine and 7th Streets. Police reported that they believe the retractable support equipment underneath the trailer got caught on the railing of the bridge, causing it to be ripped from the wooden posts.

Georgetown has a designated truck route explicitly made for large vehicles that are wider and longer than regular traffic; however, the driver was not using that route. According to Sergeant John Gaskins of the Georgetown Police Department, the route the driver used instead was too narrow for the truck to pass through. 

A man and woman were inside this house when wooden posts from a bridge, which were stuck on the side of a tractor-trailer, raked through it. (Courtesy: Georgetown Police)

The police department believes that the truck driver pulled the wooden posts and dragged them through the side of the house, causing severe damage. A man and woman inside the home suffered minor injuries.

According to the police department, the truck has a white windbreaker on its right side. The left side is believed to be a missing its windbreaker and likely has light-to-moderate damage along the cab and trailer.

“At this point in time, we have no leads. There were no markings on the trailer. There was some markings on the passenger door of the cab, but due to the quality of the video (we’re) unable to read it,” Gaskins said.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

