New Jersey crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 1 dead

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A man is dead after the van he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 295.
According to police, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, killing 62-year-old Dennis Cox of Mercer County, New Jersey.
The crash occurred between Creek Road and RT-38 at exits 43 and 40. Law enforcement reported that Cox’s van struck a pickup truck, which caused the van to veer off the road and overturn.
This resulted in the van being hit by the tractor-trailer.
The crash is still under investigation.
