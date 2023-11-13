TheTrucker.com
New Jersey crash involving tractor-trailer leaves 1 dead

By The Trucker News Staff -
This tractor-trailer was involved in a Nov. 8, 2023 fatality crash along Interstate 295 in New Jersey. (Courtesy: WPVI News Station)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A man is dead after the van he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 295.

According to police, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, killing 62-year-old Dennis Cox of Mercer County, New Jersey.

The crash occurred between Creek Road and RT-38 at exits 43 and 40. Law enforcement reported that Cox’s van struck a pickup truck, which caused the van to veer off the road and overturn.

This resulted in the van being hit by the tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

