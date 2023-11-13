DOTsfty develops new software for trucking fleet safety managers

BELLVUE, Wash. — DOTsfty has announced a new automated driver training software aimed at helping safety managers of trucking fleets improve the safety and efficiency of truck drivers.

According to a news release, the software integrates with existing driver and vehicle tracking platforms pulling together vital data to provide 360-degree driver behavior analysis.

“In the aftermath of COVID-19, the transportation sector faces a market with relentless headwinds: diesel prices have soared 50% over the past year, and the industry has witnessed the folding of 3,140 trucking companies in just one quarter,” the news release stated. “Adding to the strain, freight charges are reducing significantly as the market adjusts post-pandemic, squeezing margins even further.”

Fleet operators are also contending with a 12% year-on-year increase in vehicle maintenance costs and an 8% hike in insurance premiums, the news release noted.

Leveraging various data points, DOTsfty’s mobile driver training platform standardizes high-performance driver behavior and cuts expenses related to fuel, vehicle maintenance and insurance rates. Accessing data in one central location allows fleet safety managers to unlock the full potential of their telematics, fleet inspection and fuel management data to better onboard, assess and to train drivers.

“Adopting DOTsfty’s automated training solution dramatically transformed our driver engagement and efficiency. Previously, our training methods of emailing PDF attachment weekly to drivers saw a mere 5% engagement rate. With DOTsfty, we’ve witnessed a remarkable increase to an 80% engagement rate, eliminating the need to chase drivers for training compliance.” said Robert Putt, CEO at DTS Dedicated Transportation Services. “We are also impressed with the ease of DOTsfty’s onboarding—simple, engineer-free, and with instant training activation upon integrating with our Samsara. We appreciated the immediate start with zero initiation costs.”

Yuichi Uchida, DOTsfty co-founder and chief operating officer, said that safety managers can often struggle to provide timely and corrective feedback to drivers due to lack of real-time data.

“Drivers are not getting immediate feedback on important driving behaviors such as telematics (acceleration, harsh braking, HOS), inspection (PTI and DVIR), fuel efficiency (idling time, speeding) and violation recorded via SMS portal,” Uchida said. “By integrating these data sources, we provide a unique and powerful tool for safety managers to monitor and deliver real-time training. For example, drivers receive push notifications and messages at Geotab Drive App, Fleetio app or any others from our service. One of our long-haul clients discovered that just 1% of their drivers were responsible for 10% of the firm’s total fuel expenditure because of unnecessary idling and harsh acceleration. By utilizing our platform, they managed to save $170,000 annually”