DriveOhio set to deploy automated driving systems in rural Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — DriveOhio‘s Rural Automated Driving Systems project moves closer to deployment as two semi-trucks complete controlled testing on a closed track at the Transportation Research Center, Inc. and are expected to begin operating on public roadways soon.

“Since this technology is still being developed and tested, a professional driver will always be in the driver’s seat, ready to take over if needed,” a news release stated. “So far, much of the automated vehicle testing has been conducted in urban areas. This project aims to demonstrate how connected and automated vehicle technology can improve road safety in rural settings.”

For the first demonstration, tractor-trailers will use platooning technology that links two trucks in a convoy using technology. The lead vehicle controls the speed and direction, and all following vehicles have precisely matched braking and acceleration and respond to the lead vehicle’s movement.

Future demonstrations include automated passenger vehicles on pre-selected routes in southeast Ohio.

High school juniors and seniors in Athens and Vinton counties in Ohio are invited to enter the PAVE Essay Contest focused on a future with automated vehicles. Essays must be submitted by Jan. 31. The top three submissions will win scholarship funding provided by DriveOhio and the TRC.

Essay topics include the community benefits and challenges related to automated vehicles in rural areas.

