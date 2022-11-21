Carjacking, rolled semi-truck, shooting, halts I-5 traffic in Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting on Nov. 18 after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was blocked at Martin Way around 2 p.m. because of a pedestrian who carjacked the truck and then rolled it.
Reyer later said the person refused to exit the cab of the truck and that negotiations were ongoing.
On Friday evening, the State Patrol said in a news release that the agency was involved in a shooting at the location.
KING 5 reports aerial footage showed a man climbing out of the cab of the truck and running at police before falling to the ground. He was taken away by ambulance. No further information has been released including whether the person was shot and their condition.
One northbound lane had reopened by about 7:30 p.m.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident, according to the State Patrol.
