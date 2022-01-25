Eaton Cummins announces new, high-tech transmissions

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies (ECATT) has released specifications for its new Endurant XD series transmission, which will include Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro models.

The Endurant XD series are purpose-built, high-performance, automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings (GCWR), such as double and triple trailer trucks, along with severe-duty on/off highway applications.

Production of the Endurant XD series will begin in the third quarter of 2022, according to an ECATT news release. Truck manufacturers are expected to announce availability of Endurant XD series at a later date.

According to the news release, “the Endurant XD series features a twin-countershaft design with helical gearing and large bearings optimized for higher engine torque. A new 18D ratio set with 20.5:1 overall ratio with small, even steps ensures smooth shifts and excellent performance in all driving conditions. It’s packaged in a clean, contained design with internal wiring and sensors to minimize exposure and corrosion for improved reliability.”

Overall, its design is 225 pounds lighter than comparable UltraShift PLUS models.

A new input shaft driven Power Takeoff (PTO) system delivers power to an eight-bolt bottom mount and four-bolt rear mount that can operate independently of the transmission gear. The four-bolt rear mount features an external pressurized lube port and a large center distance.

Total combined PTO capacity is 160 horsepower or 610 pound-feet of torque.

ECATT designers said that in order to mitigate maintenance costs, “we designed the Endurant XD series to be the most efficient, heavy-haul transmission we’ve ever produced. The highly efficient design features a Precision Lubrication system for up to 2 percent better fuel economy than UltraShift PLUS. Additionally, smart features such as new internal oil temperature and fluid pressure sensors help protect the transmission from damage.”

New for the Endurant XD series are performance goals, which combine transmission shift points and clutch calibrations with new software.

Endurant XD is rated for engines with a maximum torque rating of 1,650 to 1,850 pound-feet and is designed for on-highway applications up to 166,000 pounds GCWR.

“Endurant XD delivers a pleasant driving experience with improved skip shift ability and smoother shifts compared to previous 13- and 18-speed automated transmissions,” said Ken Rocker, Endurant XD series product manager for ECATT.

The company touts in its news release that the Endurant XD Pro adds “even more capability and unique features for severe service applications. It has an unlimited GCWR, best in class PTO functionality and the longest maintenance intervals in its class. For long reversing distances and deep axle ratios, the Endurant XD Pro can be configured with up to six reverse gears. Endurant XD Pro can be paired with the most powerful engines, including the Cummins X15 series, with torque ratings from 1,650 to 2,050 pound-feet.”

Additionally, “Endurant XD Pro utilizes Eaton’s Extreme Duty clutches, which feature robust components designed for increased durability, improved noise and vibration, in addition to higher thermal capacity for enhanced low-speed maneuverability,” the news release stated.

Software features to the Endurant XD Pro include Rock Free, which helps avoid getting stuck in sand, mud or snow by using the accelerator to rock the vehicle free, and the off-highway performance goal, which is an optimized calibration for operation on natural rolling terrain and soft soil.

“Endurant XD Pro has the right mix of hardware and intelligence to give drivers more confidence in the most challenging applications such as construction, heavy haul, towing & recovery, and logging,” Rocker said. “No other automated transmission can match its combination of capability, efficiency, and maintenance requirements.”