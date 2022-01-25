FMCSA proposes reducing motor carrier fees

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is asking for public feedback on a proposal to reduce the annual registration fees states collect from motor carriers, motor private carriers of property, brokers, freight forwarders and leasing companies for the Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) Plan.

The proposed fees for the 2023 registration year would be reduced below 2022 rates by approximately 27 percent. The reduction in annual registration fees would be between $16 and $15,350 per entity, depending on the number of vehicles owned or operated by the affected entities, according to an FMCSA filing with the Federal Register.

Annual fees for truck brokers and leasing companies would be slashed from $59 to $43 annually.

For 2022, total revenues collected are expected to exceed the maximum annual revenue entitlements of just over $107 million, according to the FMCSA.

In accordance with federal law, fee adjustments must be requested by the UCR Plan when annual revenues exceed the maximum allowed.

Also, if there are excess funds after payments to the states and for administrative costs, they are retained in the UCR Plan’s depository, and subsequent fees must be reduced as required by law.

Money collected from the fees is generally used to pay for state highway safety programs in 41 states that participate in the program.

The 2023 fee reduction is based on the almost $24 million in excess collections over the past three years, in addition to the amount estimated to be in excess for 2022.