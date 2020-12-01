‘Electric Island’ public charging site for commercial electric vehicles planned for Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) on Dec. 1 announced the co-development of “Electric Island,” a large public charging site for medium- and heavy-duty electric commercial vehicles. The charging site is expected to be the first of its kind in the U.S. Electric Island will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero emissions (tank-to-wheel) commercial vehicles.

“In cooperation with PGE, and with the plan to expand electric vehicle charging right here in Portland to support not only our EV charging needs, but those of other drivers in the area, we are paving the way to a brighter, cleaner CO2-neutral future,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA. “As the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, we can accelerate this shift and are excited to address, holistically, the complete EV ecosystem. Daimler Trucks has made Portland our home for the past 73 years, and having been born and raised in Oregon, I am incredibly proud to help make Swan Island an Electric Island.”

The site, which is now under construction near DTNA’s headquarters in Portland, is designed to support up to nine vehicle charging stations with charging levels of up to greater than one megawatt by spring of 2021, and will offer public facilities for charging light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Plans for more chargers, on-site energy storage, solar power generation, and a product and technology showcase building are being finalized.

According to a prepared statement from DTNA, the goal of Electric Island is “to address the intersection of vehicles and the grid, creating new opportunities for future EV drivers and utility customers.” The site, powered by Portland General Electric’s Green Future Impact renewable energy program, will be greenhouse gas emissions-free, including all vehicle charging.

“Oregon’s transportation future is electric, and with global leaders like Daimler Trucks North America right here in Portland, we have the opportunity to accelerate a clean energy transition,” said Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE. “We are excited to launch this cutting-edge partnership with DTNA, demonstrating what is possible when utilities and the automotive industry collaborate and innovate.”

Electric Island will feature vehicle chargers with power delivery of up to more than 1 megawatt (over four times faster than today’s fastest light-duty vehicle chargers), enabling PGE and DTNA to develop best practices for cost-effective future deployments.