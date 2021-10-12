TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Fitzgerald Peterbilt opens new Alabama location

By The Trucker News Staff -
The new Fitzgerald Peterbilt Gadsden, Alabama, location. (Courtesy: Fitzgerald Peterbilt)

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Company has opened a new parts and service location in Gadsden, Alabama, by Fitzgerald Peterbilt. Featuring 10 service bays, 600 square feet of retail space and 1,750 square feet of parts storage, the facility is located on State Highway 431 between Interstate I-20 and I-59, according to a news release.

A family company founded in 2016 with just two dealerships, Fitzgerald Peterbilt has grown over the last five years to a total of six locations, with four in Alabama and two in Virginia.

“I grew up in a similar rural community to Gadsden and if you wanted to go to an OEM dealership you had to travel several hours to Nashville or Knoxville. We have a lot of customers in this region of Alabama and we are proud to be able to serve them closer to home and look to utilize this opportunity to become stronger partners with them,” Tommy Fitzgerald, Jr., dealer principal of Fitzgerald Peterbilt, said.

Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt director of dealer network development, said: “We’d like to congratulate Tommy Fitzgerald, Jr and his team at Fitzgerald Peterbilt on the opening of their newest store. Fitzgerald Peterbilt of Gadsden is a great addition to the growing Peterbilt Dealer Network.”

 

The Trucker News Staff
