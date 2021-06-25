Fleets incorporate Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks for local, regional routes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo VNR electric Class 8 trucks are making inroads in fleet use for local and regional routes. According to Volvo, the Volvo VNR Electric significantly reduces emissions, paving the way for decarbonized transportation, reduced CO2 emissions and cleaner air.

In early June, Manhattan Beer Distributors, a New York City-based beer and beverage distributor, placed an order for five Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks — the first zero tailpipe emission, battery-electric trucks to be deployed in the company’s fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks. The distributor plans to use the VNR Electric models to serve retail customers throughout metropolitan New York City, Long Island and surrounding counties from one of the company’s warehouses located in Hunts Point in the Bronx

“As a bold first mover and leader in bringing battery-electric Class 8 trucks to New York, Manhattan Beer Distributors is demonstrating to the industry that environmental and economic sustainability can go hand in hand,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “This is an exciting milestone for both of our organizations, and we are honored they have continued to partner with Volvo Trucks to reduce their carbon footprint.”

The five Volvo VNR Electric trucks purchased by Manhattan Beer Distributors are the first commercial sale of this model outside of California.

“Manhattan Beer Distributors prides ourselves on implementing sustainable practices into all our operations and investing in the future because it’s the right thing to do,” said Simon Bergson, president of Manhattan Beer Distributors. “We are excited to offer a zero-emission delivery solution to our customers and look forward to putting more Volvo VNR Electric trucks into our fleet operations.”

Also in June, Penske Truck leasing took delivery of two VNR Electrics from Volvo Trucks North America, expanding its fleet of battery-electric Class 8 models available in Southern California. Penske operates more than 333,000 trucks.

“Our companies share a common mission of providing top-tier, comprehensive service to help fleets maximize uptime and reliability,” Voorhoeve said. “We look forward to seeing positive results with these first two battery-electric units and working alongside Penske to expand its VNR Electric fleet in the future.”

Penske deployed the VNR Electric trucks as part of the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, a collaboration with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and 12 other organizations to develop a blueprint to successfully introduce battery-electric trucks and equipment into the market at scale.

“As early adopters, Penske Truck Leasing is helping lead the deployment of zero-emission trucks in Southern California through the Volvo LIGHTS project,” said Wayne Nastri, executive officer of South Coast AQMD. “By reducing emissions in the local freight logistics industry, we can help deliver cleaner air to the region.”